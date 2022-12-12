Columbia Asset Management Takes $751,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,186,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

