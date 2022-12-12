Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 133,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. 166,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,546,750. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

