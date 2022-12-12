Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.63.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

