Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 43,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 775,822 shares.The stock last traded at $6.76 and had previously closed at $7.09.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

