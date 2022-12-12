Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,019. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

