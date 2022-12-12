CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €36.50 by Morgan Stanley

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €36.50 ($38.42) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR:COP traded up €0.68 ($0.72) on Monday, reaching €38.82 ($40.86). The company had a trading volume of 85,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.54. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €30.56 ($32.17) and a twelve month high of €73.15 ($77.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

