Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 721,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPUH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,585. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

