Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Director Acquires $200,978.25 in Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 9.1 %

NYSE CRK traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several research firms have issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

