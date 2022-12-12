Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $55.27 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $55.27 million and $2.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00440376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.17 or 0.00887327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00107479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00619865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00267981 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02667253 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,310,763.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

