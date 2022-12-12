Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.82 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $55.52 million and $1.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,164.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00442498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00879142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00107706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00617344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00272132 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02667253 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,310,763.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.