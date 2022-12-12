Constellation (DAG) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (DAG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $100.00 million and $182,577.56 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $918.55 or 0.05344243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00512299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.14 or 0.30353969 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees.The Constellation Network is composed of $DAG nodes, state channel nodes, and ‘hybrid’ nodes, which perform consensus for multiple state channels and $DAG. Each state channel can ‘license’ or share its data to accounts, either by granting access rights via payment in $DAG or a throughput allowance for validating data as a node operator (sole state channel node or hybrid). Hybrid nodes allow for direct license exchange via atomic commits from hybrid nodes.$DAG is the financial state channel of the Constellation Network. It allows for seamless exchange and interaction between the various state channels and nodes that make up the Network. $DAG binds the network components together so that they relate to one another.$DAG provides a second functional value as tokenized throughput or bandwidth on the network. At the same time, basic rate-limited functionality will remain free, allowing users to send single transactions for one-off P2P payments. For any serious data processing or data exchanges, more throughput is needed. This is acquired through $DAG micropayments or by contributing resources as a node operator to the network.The DAG token was released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, now migrated to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

