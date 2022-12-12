Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 253,573 shares.The stock last traded at $25.17 and had previously closed at $26.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Construction Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after purchasing an additional 786,373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 1,448.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 566,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after acquiring an additional 266,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

