Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Continental Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.82.

CLR stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

