Contrasting Altus Power (AMPS) & Its Peers

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Altus Power to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.34% 4.28% 0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -307.85 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.94

This table compares Altus Power and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altus Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s peers have a beta of -0.94, meaning that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altus Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 587 3481 3237 64 2.38

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.98%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its peers.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

