Contrasting GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences N/A -195.71% -45.30% iTeos Therapeutics 57.48% 42.62% 31.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenLight Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 291.30%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.07%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and iTeos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 2.09 $214.52 million $6.88 2.95

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than GreenLight Biosciences.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats GreenLight Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

