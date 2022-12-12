Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.32. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

