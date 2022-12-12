Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $61.43. 71,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

