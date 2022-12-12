Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 357.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 179.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 355,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 55.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.03. 8,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

