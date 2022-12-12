Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.78. 5,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,330. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

