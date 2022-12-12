Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,907. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

