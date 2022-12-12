Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $966,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -312.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Several research firms have commented on IONS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

