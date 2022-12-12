Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. 14,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,080. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

