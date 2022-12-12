Core & Main (CNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Core & Main to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Core & Main Price Performance
NYSE:CNM opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
