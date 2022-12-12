Core & Main (CNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Core & Main to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $20.68 on Monday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,944 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $51,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after buying an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.