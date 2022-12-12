Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock traded up $16.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $166.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,877,000 after purchasing an additional 159,913 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after buying an additional 419,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,659,000 after buying an additional 358,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

