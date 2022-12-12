Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Given New €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($73.68) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Covivio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Covivio Price Performance

Shares of GSEFF stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. Covivio has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

