Cowen Reiterates “$405.00” Price Target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.37.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average of $234.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

