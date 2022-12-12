CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 35,547 shares.The stock last traded at $114.13 and had previously closed at $114.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $814.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44.

CRA International Increases Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. On average, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile



CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

