Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ: CMCT):

12/7/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/29/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

