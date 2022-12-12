Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ: CMCT):
- 12/7/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 11/29/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.31.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
