Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 212.0% in November

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the November 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 181,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,743. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.50.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
