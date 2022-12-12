Credit Suisse Group Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$34.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LB. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.18.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LB stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$33.46. 152,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,891. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.