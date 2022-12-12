Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

ZBRA traded up $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.10. 475,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.98. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $614.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

