Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.79.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$45.83 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.07 and a 52-week high of C$53.58. The stock has a market cap of C$25.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.58.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

About Pembina Pipeline

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.