Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 700 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price target on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 605 ($7.38).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.62) on Thursday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 514.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 486.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

