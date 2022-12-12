Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEQP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 2.54.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 55,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

