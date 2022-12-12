Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 7.8% Higher

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.55. 7,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,163,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.