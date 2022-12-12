Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,166 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insider Activity

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $269.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

