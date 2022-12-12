David C. Robinson Sells 18,534 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.02. 1,585,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,218,000 after acquiring an additional 947,221 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 736,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,154,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

