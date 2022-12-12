Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $93.92 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $8.92 or 0.00052273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $93.92 million and approximately $380,902.10 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

