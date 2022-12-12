Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3,607.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,175 shares of company stock worth $3,627,671 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $373.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $402.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

