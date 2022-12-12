DEI Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $37,395.48 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00439587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021840 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018413 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

