Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $124.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 89 ($1.09) to GBX 94 ($1.15) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 114 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Deliveroo Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

