DeltaFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.32 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $109.32 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.99 or 0.05295710 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00506686 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.32 or 0.30015126 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

