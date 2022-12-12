Dero (DERO) Reaches One Day Volume of $72,288.74

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00022113 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and approximately $72,288.74 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,158.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00442899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00877720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00107837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00616630 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00271394 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,108,444 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

