Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Buys $119,400.00 in Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) Director Rodney W. Lappe bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at $891,711.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of DSGN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. 1,990,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Design Therapeutics

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGN. Wedbush reduced their price target on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.