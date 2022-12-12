Desjardins Begins Coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Equities researchers at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

EFRTF remained flat at $7.62 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

