Desjardins Begins Coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

Analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexus Industrial REIT

About Nexus Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.52 per share, with a total value of C$29,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 258,413 shares in the company, valued at C$2,460,091.76.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

