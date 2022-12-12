Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $53.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPB. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $709,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $875,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

