Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $11.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.
C3.ai Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of AI stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16.
Insider Transactions at C3.ai
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in C3.ai by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27,435.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.