Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $11.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of AI stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16.

In other C3.ai news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $325,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other C3.ai news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in C3.ai by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27,435.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

