Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €195.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($205.26) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($214.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($175.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €172.15 ($181.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.21. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($142.95) and a 52-week high of €180.00 ($189.47).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

